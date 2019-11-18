Jamal Crawford 'baffled' that he's still a free agent

Jamal Crawford is extremely confused as to why he’s still a free agent almost a month into the season. Baffling was the word he used to describe it.

“I know I can play,” Crawford told NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, “and I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me.”

Just last week, the Portland Trail Blazers signed 35-year-old Carmelo Anthony to a contract. Crawford is a bit older at 39, but unlike Anthony, he actually played more than a few games last season.

Despite not getting many opportunities with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19, Crawford went out with a bang in the team’s regular-season finale, dropping 51 points in 38 minutes.

Clearly, the former three-time Sixth Man of the Year hasn’t lost his ability to shoot the basketball, and there are plenty of teams out there in need of scoring. If a team was willing to take a chance on Anthony, surely Crawford can get an opportunity as well.