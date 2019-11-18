Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes fires up Chiefs with passionate speech before game (Video)

Patrick Mahomes fires up Chiefs with passionate speech before game (Video)

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes fires up Chiefs with passionate speech before game (Video)

By November 18, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has arguably the strongest arm of any signal-caller in the NFL, and he’s also become one of the most vocal leaders.

Even at just 24 years of age, Mahomes has blossomed into a leader that his teammates rally behind. He showed that before Monday’s game against the Chargers in Mexico City.

The game was played in a different country than the team is usually used to suiting up in, in Mexico, so the Chiefs needed some extra motivation. Mahomes delivered it just before kickoff with this epic speech.

We’re ready to play for Mahomes.

Chiefs, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Chargers 3hr ago

Last Thursday was sadly such a microcosm of the Chargers’ season.  Yes, the offensive line was once again in shambles as a pass rush that (…)

More Chiefs
Home