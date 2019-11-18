Patrick Mahomes fires up Chiefs with passionate speech before game (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has arguably the strongest arm of any signal-caller in the NFL, and he’s also become one of the most vocal leaders.

Even at just 24 years of age, Mahomes has blossomed into a leader that his teammates rally behind. He showed that before Monday’s game against the Chargers in Mexico City.

The game was played in a different country than the team is usually used to suiting up in, in Mexico, so the Chiefs needed some extra motivation. Mahomes delivered it just before kickoff with this epic speech.

We’re ready to play for Mahomes.