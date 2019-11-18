The Weekend Bulletin

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Joey Beltran +190 over Chase Sherman
Notable New Champions:
- Interim WBA World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Andrew Maloney
- OneFC Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Championship: Roman Kryklia
- Interim WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dominic Boesel
- IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dominic Boesel
- WBA International Junior Lightweight Championship: John Joe Nevin
- BBBofC British Bantamweight Championship: Lee McGregor
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Nikolas Motta
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Heavyweight Championship: Shawn Teed
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Heavyweight Championship: Joey Beltran
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Chomp, Yawn: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza used to be one of the most entertaining fighters in any discipline in the world. “Jacare” or, “Alligator”, in English, would stalk his prey, slither over to them, and wrap them up, forcing their submission or worse, then celebrating with his arms chomping down. Later in his career, he even adopted a fantastic striking game. But time always wins in the end, and unfortunately, so it has with Souza. He looked unbelievably lifeless against Jan Blachowicz (who wasn’t exactly a dynamo, himself), and the trek to 205lbs didn’t seem to aid him any. Ugh, he was unique and a blast to watch.
- Knuckles Up: Well, it appears Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has their first huge rivalry, in two of the least likely of combatants. Artem Lobov and Jason Knight rematched after their slugfest that Lobov took by decision. This time, in round ten of their rivalry, Lobov got TKO’d by Knight. The rubber match is inevitable.
- Death to the WBA: I wish I loved anything as much as the WBA loves interim titles. At any rate, congratulations to Andrew Maloney and Dominic Boesel on their trinkets. Hopefully one day they can become WBA “Regular” world champions!
