Tom Brady has funny reaction to Julian Edelman's trick play TD pass on Instagram

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not throw a touchdown pass in Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but lucky for him — Julian Edelman did.

Edelman may be a receiver, but he played quarterback in college, so he knows how to throw a nice ball. And that’s exactly what he did in Sunday’s contest, delivering a touchdown pass when the team needed it most.

The Patriots had been settling for field goals all game, up until offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up the perfect trick play with the team sniffing the red zone. Brady tossed the ball back to Edelman, who delivered a strike to a wide-open Philip Dorsett in the end zone.

Check out what TB12 had to say to Edelman about it on his Instagram story afterward.

There was also this.

Those two are such bros.