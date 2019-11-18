UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 18/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 376.5 2 3 4 Anthony Smith 176 3 14 5 Dominick Reyes 174 4 2 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 165 5 9 6 Corey Anderson 154.5 6 4 Ovince Saint Preux 145 7 6 3 Thiago Santos 138 8 7 10 Glover Teixeira 133 9 11 7 Jan Blachowicz 132 10 8 9 Volkan Oezdemir 123 11 5 Chris Weidman 120 11 9 Luke Rockhold 120 13 12 14 Misha Cirkunov 116.5 14 13 12 Johnny Walker 98 15 15 13 Ilir Latifi 89 16 16 15 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88 17 17 11 Aleksandar Rakic 85 18 18 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84 19 19 Ion Cutelaba 82 20 20 16 Nikita Krylov 81 21 21 Jimmy Crute 70 22 22 Sam Alvey 59 23 23 Paul Craig 52 24 34 Ryan Spann 52 25 24 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 26 30 Ed Herman 43 26 26 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 26 26 Michal Oleksiejczuk 43 26 26 Tyson Pedro 43 30 29 Alonzo Menifield 42.5 30 40 Magomed Ankalaev 42.5 32 31 Gian Villante 26 33 32 Da Un Jung 25 34 34 Justin Ledet 24.5 35 36 Gokhan Saki 22.5 35 32 Klidson Abreu 22.5 37 38 Darko Stosic 20 38 37 Devin Clark 19 39 38 Dalcha Lungiambula 18 40 41 Patrick Cummins 10.5 41 42 Trevor Smith 9.5 42 43 Mike Rodriguez 9 43 44 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 43 44 Rashad Coulter 5 43 44 Saparbek Safarov 5 43 NR Shamil Gamzatov 5 47 48 Khadis Ibragimov 0 47 48 Marcin Prachnio 0 47 48 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 47 48 Vinicius Moreira 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)