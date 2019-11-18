UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 18/19

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jon Jones
|376.5
|2
|3
|4
|Anthony Smith
|176
|3
|14
|5
|Dominick Reyes
|174
|4
|2
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|165
|5
|9
|6
|Corey Anderson
|154.5
|6
|4
|Ovince Saint Preux
|145
|7
|6
|3
|Thiago Santos
|138
|8
|7
|10
|Glover Teixeira
|133
|9
|11
|7
|Jan Blachowicz
|132
|10
|8
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|123
|11
|5
|Chris Weidman
|120
|11
|9
|Luke Rockhold
|120
|13
|12
|14
|Misha Cirkunov
|116.5
|14
|13
|12
|Johnny Walker
|98
|15
|15
|13
|Ilir Latifi
|89
|16
|16
|15
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|88
|17
|17
|11
|Aleksandar Rakic
|85
|18
|18
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|84
|19
|19
|Ion Cutelaba
|82
|20
|20
|16
|Nikita Krylov
|81
|21
|21
|Jimmy Crute
|70
|22
|22
|Sam Alvey
|59
|23
|23
|Paul Craig
|52
|24
|34
|Ryan Spann
|52
|25
|24
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|48
|26
|30
|Ed Herman
|43
|26
|26
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|43
|26
|26
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|43
|26
|26
|Tyson Pedro
|43
|30
|29
|Alonzo Menifield
|42.5
|30
|40
|Magomed Ankalaev
|42.5
|32
|31
|Gian Villante
|26
|33
|32
|Da Un Jung
|25
|34
|34
|Justin Ledet
|24.5
|35
|36
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|35
|32
|Klidson Abreu
|22.5
|37
|38
|Darko Stosic
|20
|38
|37
|Devin Clark
|19
|39
|38
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|18
|40
|41
|Patrick Cummins
|10.5
|41
|42
|Trevor Smith
|9.5
|42
|43
|Mike Rodriguez
|9
|43
|44
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|5
|43
|44
|Rashad Coulter
|5
|43
|44
|Saparbek Safarov
|5
|43
|NR
|Shamil Gamzatov
|5
|47
|48
|Khadis Ibragimov
|0
|47
|48
|Marcin Prachnio
|0
|47
|48
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
|47
|48
|Vinicius Moreira
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
