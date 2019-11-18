WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (11/18): Triple H And NXT Invade, WWE Championship Match Adds Stipulation, More

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Monday Night Raw go-home show to Survivor Series kicked off with Becky Lynch in Boston. She called out Bayley and Shayna Baszler, saying she doesn’t care about their “brand supremacy” and that she was ready for a fight. Instead of the NXT and SmackDown champions, she was answered by the IIconics. In fine IIconics fashion, they became whaling and complaining about being left off Team Raw for the traditional women’s Survivor Series match. Lynch tells them she is ready for a fight and that she wanted to fight both of them herself.

However, Charlotte entered, saying the powers that be wanted them to tag together and also that she would be captain of team Raw against team NXT and team SmackDown in the women’s Survivor Series match. Samoa Joe then joined the commentary team.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated The IIconics via submission

After the match, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir attacked The IIconics. Flair and Lynch returned to the ring, but were attacked as well. Lynch tried to go after them in the crowd, but was stopped by security. However, Becky Lynch didn’t let that stop her. She punched one of the security guards before it went off to commerical break.

Charly Caruso interviews Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder backstage. AOP interrupts and beats them down.

The OC make their way to the ring. Styles says he’d “love” to defend his U.S. Championship against Humberto Carrillo, but last week he was disrespected by Carrillo. Instead, Karl Anderson would teach him some respect.

Humberto Carrillo defeated Karl Anderson with help from The Street Profits

With a distraction from AJ Styles, Luke Gallows hits Carrillo. Anderson had Carrillo rolled up, but with the referee’s back still turned, Montez Ford helped Carrillo reverse the pin for the win.

Charly Caruso interviews Seth Rollins, asking him why he accepted Andrade’s challenge in a match for his spot on Team Raw. Rollins says he is a leader and that he will lead by example. He says he plans on doing what he does best and that is “burn it down”. Caruso then says there is some breaking news fans won’t want to miss before commercial break.

Lana says she’s excited to announce that she filed for divorce. She also says that Rusev was handed a temporary restraining order. He isn’t allowed within “90 miles, 90 days, I mean 90 feet” of her.

Bobby Lashley defeated No Way Jose via submission

90 miles. 90 days. 90 feet. Basically the same. But what happens when ya’ll leave Massachusetts? 🤔#RAW — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 19, 2019

Seth Rollins defeated Andrade via disqualification

Lucha House Party from Smackdown interferes and attacks Seth Rollins. Rollins and Andrade drive them out of the ring.

Lucha House Party looked for a FIGHT with @AndradeCienWWE at the worst possible time on #RAW! @WWERollins does NOT appreciate the visit from #SmackDown either! pic.twitter.com/vI4KpiT5Gq — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019

Buddy Murphy knocks on Aleister Black’s door saying he’s picking a fight with him. He walks away when there is no answer. Black does answer, but is upset to find no one there.

Triple H arrives to the arena.

The video from last week’s WWE Backstage is shown. CM Punk’s appearance on tomorrow’s episode is announced.

Buddy Murphey defeated Akira Tozawa with Murphy’s Law

Rowan baby-talks through his cage.

Murphy calls out Aleister Black again backstage. Black answers and they have a stare down.

Erik Rowan victorious in a squash match

During the match, R Truth chases The Singh Brothers around the ring. R-Truth runs away, but Rowan wipes out The Singh Brothers. Rowan leaves with his cage.

Caruso interviews Randy Orton. Orton says that he will meet The Viking Raiders in the ring later on with a partner of his choosing.

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens Ends in No Finish

Triple H interferes with NXT. Triple H grabs a mic and says he’s there for a similar reason he came for Seth Rollins. He said that Owens took NXT to the next level, but then was taken. Triple H continued to say that he was taken by people who didn’t want him and that he didn’t belong. Triple H then said he knows where Owens belongs. After Triple H saying that the Raw locker room doesn’t care about Owens and that they know NXT will “hand their a***s to them”, team Raw emptied out. Among those were The OC, who chased off the likes of The Undisputed Era.

"I see a guy that doesn't fit the damn mold, and I love it." Where DOES @FightOwensFight belong? 🤔#RAW pic.twitter.com/3K5VNQHY1j — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019

Charly Caruso announces AJ Styles will defend his U.S. Championship against Humberto Carrillo next week on Monday Night Raw. Carrillo says he is thrilled for the opportunity.

Caruso gives the attention to Paul Heyman, who announces that Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship will now be a No Holds Barred Match at Survivor Series.

Rey Mysterio tells Carrillo he is happy he gets the opportunity to win the U.S. Championship. He then turns toward the camera, with pipe in hand, and said that he’s not coming for an apology but for the WWE Championship.

Asuka defeated Natalya via pinfall

After a little help from Kairi Sane, Asuka hit Natalya with a massive kick to pick up the win.

Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders come to the ring. They anxiously await Randy’s mystery partner. It is…Ricochet.

During the match, members of SmackDown are attacking guys from Raw backstage.

MAIN EVENT: Randy Orton/Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders Ends in No Finish

Team SmackDown interrupts the main event to attack, but Orton and company fought them off. NXT attacks SmackDown and surrounds the ring.

Rollins and team Raw joins the fight, but NXT dominates. Triple H says that the “doors are wide open” for Raw and SmackDown this Wednesday.