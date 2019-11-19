Betting odds list Lamar Jackson as favorite to win MVP award

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken the league by storm this season, having taken major strides in his development, especially given his accuracy issues in a playoff loss to the Chargers last season.

Jackson struggled immensely in that game, as the Chargers forced him to sit in the pocket and throw, which didn’t work out well for him. It was assumed that the Chargers had the blueprint on how to beat Jackson, but apparently, they no longer do, as Jackson has vastly improved his mechanics since that time — not having a single dud game since.

He’s the main reason the Ravens are 8-2 so far this season, with the defense continuing to improve with each passing week, making Baltimore the hottest squad in the NFL. At times, the Ravens have actually looked unbeatable, and they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Neither does Jackson, who is currently the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award this season at DraftKings sportsbook,

Lamar Jackson opened the season 66-1 to win the NFL MVP at @DKSportsbook. He's now the favorite at +170. 54% of the total handle for him winning MVP has come in the past two weeks. Prior to Week 1, he was the 18th-most bet player. — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) November 18, 2019

It’s surreal, highlight-reel plays like this why Jackson is currently the favorite to win.

Russell Wilson, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are also in the mix. However, it should be noted that Jackson has beaten both Wilson and Watson over the past month, so recency bias makes him the frontrunner to win the award, and understandably so.