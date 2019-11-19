Impact Results (11/19): Elimination Match Shocker, Ken Shamrock Snaps, More

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The November 19 Impact kicked off with a big multi-team tag match which set the tone for the program!

The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad, The Deaners and Reno Scum a Four-Way Tag Team Match

After the match, Reno Scum attacked Wentz and Dez, until Trey came down to make the save. Ace Austin came out as well and nailed Trey, taking him out.

Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie and Johnny Bravo

The Desi Hit Squad, frustrated and seeking to take out their frustrations over losing, do so on Fallah. They beat the big man down and left him for dead backstage.

A vignette featuring Rob Van Dam was shown next and he said that he wasn’t going o be on Impact after all. Van Dam claimed that he would back on November 19 but that is not the case.

Suzie was shown wondering around backstage and was confronted by James Mitchell. Mitchell wants Suzie to get into his van and when she leaves the picture, Rosemary appears behind him. She says that she knows what Mitchell is planning and she won’t allow it.

A treehouse segment featuring The Rascalz was shown next and Trey’s mom made a surprise appearance.

Johnny Swinger defeated Buck Gunderson

After the match, Ken Shamrock came down to confront Swinger over the gym back situation from November 12. Shamrock tied Swinger up in the ankle lock and Johnny tapped out to no avail, as this was not a match.

An advertisement for the November 26 edition of Impact was shown next. The company is bringing an old school vibe to the program with a throwback to 1983, featuring the IPWF.

Elimination Challenge Match to determine the No.1 Contender to the Impact World Championship

-Moose defeated Daga

-Rich Swann defeated Moose

-Rich Swann defeated Micael Elgin by disqualification

After Cage was disqualified, he snapped and destroyed Swann. Rich was unable to continue and this lead to the final two Challenge Match participants squaring off in the ring.

-Tessa Blanchard defeated Brian Cage to become the new No.1 Contender to the Impact World title