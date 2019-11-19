New video shows how Astros cheated during 2017 World Series

The Houston Astros are under major investigation by Major League Baseball over allegations that they cheated during the 2017 season — mainly by stealing signs — and a recent video can serve as proof.

It’s been said by former Astros players that the team used video and other technology to steal signs, and MLB is currently looking into it. However, a number of video clips have already emerged which back up their claims.

First, a few different videos appear to show Astros players banging on a trash can in the dugout to signify if it’s either a fastball or offspeed pitch — some of them even resulting in home runs. [In case you missed it, you can watch it in full here.]

And now, a new video from Game 5 of the 2017 World Series shows Astros players walking by a table with video monitors and laptops on it. It’s clear the table was in use, as sunflower seeds were on it, as well as the floor.