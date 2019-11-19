Rob Gronkowski teases big announcement, but let's fans down after delivering it

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made the public believe he had an NFL-centric news nugget to drop on Tuesday, however, they were disappointed to hear his “big update” was anything but.

Over the weekend, Gronk took to social media and announced that he had a “big announcement” to make, and given that the clock is ticking on him potentially signing with an NFL team, with just a few weeks remaining, fans thought he might be making his triumphant return to the football field. The Patriots, after all, are devoid of a consistent weapon in the passing game — aside from Julian Edelman — and their tight end corps is as weak as its ever been under head coach Bill Belichick.

But fans who were hoping the news had anything to do with the NFL were quite disappointed, as all Gronkowski had to announce was that he’s hosting a musical festival called “Gronk Beach.”

Welp, that’s not the news we were looking for. It sure looks like Gronk used his NFL platform to make a frivolous announcement that had absolutely nothing to do with football. Great PR move, or something.