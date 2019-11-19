Top five NFL performers in week 11

There is no doubt that the National Football League is becoming a passing league. Despite the fact that we are now into November, and the weather is getting colder, NFL franchises are utilizing the pass a lot more frequently still than the run. All five of the offensive stars from week 11 of the NFL regular season were quarterbacks.

5) Sam Darnold–New York Jets–In a game with no meaning whatsoever, the New York Jets improved to a record of three wins and seven losses with a comfortable 34-17 win over the even worse 1-9 Washington Redskins. Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, CA completed 19 of 30 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns. It was a big day for tight end Ryan Griffin of Londonderry, NH, who had five catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.

4) Dak Prescott–Dallas Cowboys–The Dallas Cowboys (6-4) maintained their division lead in the NFC East on Sunday with a 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, LA was spectacular as he completed 29 of 46 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Two Cowboys reached over the century mark in receiving yards as Michael Gallup of Atlanta, GA had 148 yards and Randall Cobb of Maryville, TN had 115 yards and one touchdown.

3) Jimmy Garoppolo–San Francisco 49ers–The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-1 thanks to the amazing arm of Jimmy Garoppolo of Franklin Park, IL, who torched the Cardinals defense for the second time this season. On Sunday, he completed 34 of 45 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-26 win. Garoppolo now has eight touchdown passes against the Cardinals in 2019.

2) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills–The Buffalo Bills have been known for their defense all season. On Sunday, their offense got going. Quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, CA completed 21 of 33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 56 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. With the win, the Bills improved to a record of seven wins and three losses and have one of the two wildcard spots at the moment in the AFC.

1)Lamar Jackson–Baltimore Ravens–Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, FL has frequently been in the top five each week. This time, he destroyed a very good Houston Texans defense. On Sunday, Jackson completed 17 of 24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns, to go along with 86 rushing yards as the Ravens throttled the Texans 41-7. Baltimore continues to lead the AFC North with a record of eight wins and two losses.