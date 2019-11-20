Baldy breaks bad on Eagles fundamentals...

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Most of us respect the opinion of Brian Baldinger because he’s a former offensive lineman for the Eagles. He gets a free pass due to his knowledge of the craft.
Don’t know if you saw this, but if you didn’t, here’s a short summary from Crossing Broad on his breakdown of the fundamental miscues he observed in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots:
.@Patriots @Eagles this is so aggravating to watch . Go find a 7 man blocking sled and come off the ball and hit that sled from sun up to sun down. This is ????? You fill in the blank. #BaldysBreakdowns
After the New England loss, Kelce spent about 30 seconds talking to the media. He was clearly upset. He didn’t want to talk, a sign of his frustration because Kelce is very generous with his media availability.
“I have one thing to say, I don’t want to dive into it anymore,” Kelce said, “I’m going to go watch the tape. Bottom line, I’ve got to be better and that’s all that matters. I’m going to focus on me because I’ve got to be better, ‘cause I wasn’t good enough to win today. That’s about it. I gotta play better.”
Gonna need 52 other guys in sync with that veiled challenge from a leader to muster up a real chance to beat the visiting Seahawks this weekend.
