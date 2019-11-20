Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis

By November 20, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Nov 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a dunk in the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Anthony Davis – Lakers (vs Oklahoma City)

34 points, 13-24 FG, 5-6 FT, 3 3PTs, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Another big night for AD has the Lakers rolling.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home