REPORT: Sorokin wants to play in NHL next year

Everything seems to be falling the Islanders way, so news that goaltending prospect Ilya Sorokin wants to be in the NHL next year is just another positive on that list.

Sports-Express hockey writer Igor Eronko reported on Tuesday that Sorokin intends to play next season in the NHL. Eronko also said that the 24-year-old Russian netminder has not discussed any contract extension with his KHL club, CSKA Moscow.

Sorokin's not talking any extension with CSKA. His intention is to play in the NHL next season — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) November 19, 2019

The Islanders and their fans have been dreaming of Sorokin coming over to North America for years, but that hope was delayed after he signed a three-year contract extension with CSKA in 2017. He is in the final year of that deal.

Sorokin has been one of the best goaltenders in the KHL, leading his team to a title last season and was named playoff MVP. This season, Sorokin holds an 18-5 record with a 1.47 goals-against average.

His four shutouts are second-most in the KHL.

If Sorokin does indeed come to the NHL next season it would help explain the rather lengthy contract the Islanders gave Semyon Varlamov during the offseason. General manager Lou Lamoriello inked Varlamov to a four-year, $20 million deal, which seemed like a large deal considering the lack of demand, but Varlamov has a preexisting relationship with Sorokin and could make the transition to North America easier.

Goaltender Thomas Greiss is also in the final year of his contract with the Islanders and the netminder has yet to begin discussions on a new deal with New York. Those discussions likely won’t take place until after the season, according to Newsday.