The Betting Window for November 22-24

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can continue to alienate absolutely everyone around you including former supporters by refusing to fucking. go. away.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Brandon Figueroa -340 over Julio Ceja ($5)

Callum Smith -2500 over John Ryder ($20)

Luis Nery -500 over Emmnauel Rodriguez ($10)

Luis Ortiz +425 over Deontay Wilder ($5)

Leo Santa Cruz -10000 over Miguel Flores ($60)

For what Ortiz did to Wilder last time out, and clearly age isn’t a factor for Ortiz, in fantastic shape, by whatever means, that’s a juicy line to not at least throw some cash at.

BOY, I really, really hate putting money on such an obvious absurd favorite, but with Bovada, I waited as long as I could to offer another boxing line.

Last Week: $ +23.16

Year To Date: $ -101.75

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.