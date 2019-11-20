WWE NXT Results (11/20): Cole vs. Dijakovic In A Ladder Match, Several Stars From Raw And SmackDown, More

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It’s the last show before both NXT TakeOver: WarGames this Saturday night and Survivor Series this Sunday, so the action is fast and furious on this edition of NXT.

The show starts with Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch coming to the ring to address the crowd. The NXT crowd starts a chant in support of Shayna Baszler, and Becky challenges Baszler to come out. Instead, she gets Rhea Ripley.

Ripley enters the ring and after she and Becky exchange words, they agree to a match.

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley ends in a No Contest

Baszler came out with both Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and they went after both women.

The Revival is shown arriving at the arena.

Kona Reeves is coming to the ring for action but Ricochet comes out of nowhere and takes him out.

Matt Riddle, who was scheduled to face Reeves, comes out and he and Ricochet agree to a match.

Matt Riddle defeats Ricochet by pinfall.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, representing SmackDown, came out during the match and provided the distraction that led to Riddle’s win. Roderick Strong came out and went after Nakamura and then Finn Balor came out and tangled with Riddle, but Riddle was able to get the best of that.

It is announced that the Triple Threat Match between Pete Dunne, Damian Priest and Killian Dain at TakeOver will be a No.1 Contender’s match and the winner will challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Title at Survivor Series.

NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) defeat The Revival via pinfall

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeats Dakota Kai by pinfall

After the match, the women from SmackDown come out and attack both Kai and Ray before the women from NXT and then Monday Night Raw join the fray. Nikki Cross uses a trash can lid to clear the ring and is left standing as the last woman inside the ring.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeat The Forgotten Sons via pinfall.

NXT Champion Adam Cole defeats Dominik Dijakovic in a Ladder Match to secure the advantage for his team in War Games.

After the match, Raw, SmackDown and NXT come out and brawl again, something we have seen entirely too much of in the build to these big events.

The show closes with Seth Rollins coming out and hitting Cole with a Superkick but that brings out Tommaso Ciampa who hits Cole with a running knee to the head outside the ring. He then gets in the ring for a face-off with Rollins and the two trade punches as the show closes.