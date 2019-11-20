WWE Superstar Goes Public With Alcoholism And Recovery

It is no surprise that along with the tough schedule of WWE Superstars that they also deal with a great bit of temptation. Alcohol is just one of those factors that fans have known of thanks to the countless stories that have been told over the years.

One may think of Stone Cold Steve Austin, or perhaps the “Drunkicho” stories via the Chris Jericho books when it comes to booze. However under the surface of common factors and incidences, many know about alcoholism too well.

Alcoholism is one of the most severe forms of alcohol abuse. Too often those who suffer from it let it get out of hand, leading to failed relationships, job loss, etc. Additionally the health of someone with alcoholism will decline over time.

When reports surfaced of WWE Superstar Alicia Fox’s incidents, alcohol was suspected to be the lead factor into her behavior. Those incidents cost Fox some opportunity, and further added to her notoriously wild public image.

Fox also caught heat for being the reason that WWE producer Arn Anderson was fired by the company. Anderson had allegedly allowed Fox to wrestle even though she was intoxicated.

Earlier this year Fox was quietly moved from Active talent to Alumni, furthering speculation of a bigger problem.

Fox took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 20, breaking her silence on her struggle with alcoholism. Not only did she confirm those rumors, but she also announced that she has been sober for some time. Along with those came a short testimony of what alcoholism can do and that it can be beaten.

Fox also has intentions of wanting to help those who are struggling as well. She has created a second Instagram account, which is listed in her original Instagram post.

Fox last wrestled for WWE in April, on an episode of Main Event. That followed with a segment appearance on Raw Reunion over the summer. Other than the move to the Alumni talent, there were no announcements of retirement, release, or her contract expiring.