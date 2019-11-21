Cavaliers coach caught using phone to look up Heat player who had record-setting first half

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Unless you’re a fan of the Heat or University of Michigan basketball, you probably don’t know who Duncan Robinson is, and neither do some of the coaches on the Cavaliers apparently.

The 25-year-old forward went off in the first half of Miami’s game against Cleveland on Wednesday night, putting on an absolute clinic from 3-point range with eight made triples, the most ever by a Heat player in a half.

Heat's Duncan Robinson couldn't miss in the 1st half 😳🔥 Went 8/10 from 3PT for 24 PTS. pic.twitter.com/9Fi3pJqYZr — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 21, 2019

During the game, a fan caught what appeared to be a member of the Cavaliers coaching staff attempting to look up Robinson on a phone.

.@WorldWideWob Cavs coaches doing some midgame Duncan Robinson scouting pic.twitter.com/AlKfrsZ2wX — Donte Robinson fan club (@sportsyid) November 21, 2019

Funny thing is, Cleveland’s head coach, John Beilein, was actually Robinson’s coach at Michigan. Safe to say he of all people should know all about Robinson’s shooting ability, but the rest of the staff must’ve not gotten the memo.

Robinson finished the game with a career-high 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting.