NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By November 21, 2019

Nov 20, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) dives into the crowd during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Golden State)

35 points, 11-18 FG, 7-8 FT, 6 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals

How good is Doncic? It only took him 25 minutes to post this statline.

 

