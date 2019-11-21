(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Nick Diaz Career Earnings

(UFC, PRIDE, and partial EliteXC & Strikeforce fights only, starting in 2004, doesn’t include undisclosed PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship came in to effect UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 47 – Apr 2/04 – W (Lawler) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 49 – Aug 21/04 – L (Parisyan) – $6,000

UFC 51 – Feb 5/05 – W (Fickett) – $11,000 ($6,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC 53 – Jun 4/05 – W (Oishi) – $15,000 ($8,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)*

TUF 2 Finale – Nov 5/05 – L (Sanchez) – $10,000*

UFC 57 – Feb 4/06 – L (Riggs) – $10,000

UFC 59 – Apr 15/06 – L (Sherk) – $10,000

UFC 62 – Aug 26/06 – W (Neer) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 65 – Nov 18/06 – W (Tibau) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

PRIDE 33 – Feb 24/07 – NC (Gomi) – $12,000 ($15,000 to show, $3,000 fine for failed drug test)

EliteXC: Unfinished Business – Jul 26/08 – W (Denny) – $60,000

Strikeforce: Shamrock vs Diaz – Apr 11/09 – W (Shamrock) – $39,950 ($29,950 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce: Miami – Jan 30/10 – W (Zaromskis) – $100,000

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Noons II – Oct 9/10 – W (Noons) – $50,000

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Cyborg – Jan 29/11 – W (Santos) – $150,000

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Daley – Apr 9/11 – W (Daley) – $175,000

UFC 137 – Oct 29/11 – W (Penn) – $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – L (Condit) – $185,500 ($200,000 to show plus $65,000 bonus, fined 30% purse for failed drug test)

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – L (St-Pierre) – $200,000

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – NC (Silva) – $400,000 ($500,000 to show, fined $100,000 for failed drug test)

Total Career Earnings: $1,759,450