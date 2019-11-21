Rickie Fowler to replace Brooks Koepka at the Presidents Cup

There has been a change to the lineup for the United States at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia in December. According to the BBC, Brooks Koepka of West Palm Beach, Florida has pulled out of the prestigious world team golf competition because of a left knee injury.

However, the United States has the luxury of having a very deep list of high performance golfers to choose from, and the loss of Koepka, who is a four time major champion, should not hurt too much. That is because Koepka’s replacement will be the 21st ranked player in the world, Rickie Fowler of Jupiter, FL.

Fowler was the highest ranked American golfer that United States captain Tiger Woods was able to choose from. Other options were Chez Reavie of Wichita, KS and Kevin Kisner of Aiken, SC. In fact, Woods felt bad about not picking Fowler as one of his four captain’s picks originally on November 7. Instead, he went with himself, Tony Finau of Salt Lake City, UT, Gary Woodland of Topeka, KS and Patrick Reed of San Antonio, TX.

Fowler recorded one win in 2019. At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Fowler shot a four round score of -17 to beat Branden Grace of South Africa. In his career, Fowler has now won five times on the PGA Tour.

This has also been an exciting 2019 in Fowler. In October, he married American pole vaulter and supermodel Allison Stokke of Newport Beach, CA. This will be the first significant golf tournament for Fowler as a married man as he did not participate at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, China earlier this month.

The 2019 Presidents Cup will take place at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club from December 12-15. This will be the 13th Presidents Cup. The only time the International Team won was in 1998 when the tournament was at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.