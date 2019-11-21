Tweet of the Moment

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Alfalfa, pictured above, has just received a smooch from his sweetheart Darla. He doesn’t want his pals Milan and DIllon to find out, though!
Alfalfa, pictured above, has just received a smooch from his sweetheart Darla. He doesn’t want his pals Milan and DIllon to find out, though!
The post-game swap is a big deal in sports today. Athletes in sports from soccer to baseball are doing jersey swaps in front of the camera (…)
Matt Martin will return to the Islanders’ lineup in Thursday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Barclays Center. After missing (…)
This weekend the University of North takes on the St. Cloud State in an important two-game conference series. In the last 10 games against (…)
Unless you’re a fan of the Heat or University of Michigan basketball, you probably don’t know who Duncan Robinson is, and neither do some of (…)
The Edmonton Oilers make their second stop on a vital five-game road trip tonight as they visit the Los Angeles Kings in the second of four (…)
Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words and even fewer emotions, so when a reporter asked him to talk about his posterizing dunk over Celtics big (…)
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out (…)
Valentina Shevchenko has found her next fight. The UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion will defend her title at UFC 246 February 8th (…)
Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
For the past three+ years, the heavyweight division of boxing has been at the mercy of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. (…)
Comments