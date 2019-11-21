UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers

All the Euro 2020 group games have been completed and we have some familiar Countries that have confirmed their participation in this tournament. We are expecting to see some great games in 2020. To top it off, this is also the 60th anniversary of the UEFA Euro Cup and add to the excitement the games will be hosted in several Countries across Europe. Football is still one of the most popular sports in Europe, and we expect many to follow the matches next year. It comes as no surprise to see Spain, Belgium, Germany, England, France and Portugal which has some outstanding players that will hopefully take their Country to the lead.

UEFA EURO 2020 Hosts

Italy will host group A and the grand opening

Denmark and Russia will host Group B

Netherlands will host Group C

England will host Group D and the Final

Spain will host Group E

Germany will host Group F

So far, 20 teams have confirmed their presence in the tournament. There will be a chance for yet another 4 teams to compete in the playoffs to win a place in the competition.

The European Qualifiers play-off finals will be played on the 31st of March 2020, while the grand opening will be played on the 12th of June 2020 in Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The final will be held in England at Wembley stadium on the 12th of July 2020. Other venues will be hosted at Hampden Park and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

UEFA Euro Cup 2020 Playoffs:

Iceland, Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania* Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

Qualified Teams

League A: England, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland

League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine

League C: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Serbia

League D: Belarus, North Macedonia, Georgia, Kosovo

Will Portugal defend their European championship title and win a consecutive tournament? Or will France get their comeback in the UEFA Euro 2020? France and Belgium are definitely considered as favourites, after their great performance in the World championship. is considered It’s hard to say at this stage even if we have had a glimpse of what the teams are made of.

Exciting times are ahead of us, so mark these dates and get ready and set for this fantastic championship!