Valentina Shevchenko has found her next fight.

The UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion will defend her title at UFC 246 February 8th against Katlyn Chookagian.

The bout assignment was broken by ESPN.

If Conor McGregor fights Janurary 18th, that event will become UFC 246, and February 8th will be UFC 247.

Shevchenko defeated Liz Carmouche August 10th.

Chookagian most recently defeated Jennifer Maia.