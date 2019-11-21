Your Weekend in Combat Sports

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 22

3:00am: GCFC MMA 9 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

5:30am: OneFC: Edge of Greatness Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

6:00am: IKC K9 Championship ($5.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

7:30am: OneFC: Edge of Greatness (OneFC App)

8:00am: 2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals (FloGrappling)

10:30am: Jack Catterall vs. Timo Schwarz/Ganigan Lopez vs. Muhammad Waseem (ESPN+)

1:00pm: South Dakota State vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)

2:30pm: Golden Contract Junior Welterweight Tournament (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Cancio vs. Alvarado II Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 111 (UFC Fight Pass)

5:00pm: Glory 71 Prelims (YouTube)

5:30pm: Ortiz vs. Wilder II Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Glory 71 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Wyoming vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 79 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: DCS: Thanksgiving Throwdown ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Havoc Fighting Championship 14 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:30pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 80 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Buffalo vs. CSU Bakersfield (ESPN3)

10:00pm: Glory 71 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday November 23

12:00am: Brave 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2019 Younes Hospitality Open (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 Doug Parker Invitational (FloWrestling)

11:00am: GrappleFest 7 (FloGrappling)

11:30am: Bellator London 2 Prelims (Bellator App)

1:00pm: NC State vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Number One Fight Show Season 12 ($10 EliteBoxing.tv)

1:30pm: Contenders 28 ($17.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Callum Smith vs. John Ryder/Craig Evans vs. James Tennyson (DAZN)

3:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: XFN 26 (FloCombat)

5:00pm: Bellator London 2 (Bellator App)

5:00pm: Glory 72 Prelims (YouTube)

6:00pm: Cage Wars 44 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Lehigh vs. Princeton (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Wilder vs. Ortiz II Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: Glory 72 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: V3 Fights 77 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: NC State vs. Binghamton (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: MMAXFC: Fall Brawl ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado/Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III (DAZN)

7:30pm: Ring of Combat 70 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: CES Boxing: The Pride of Providence (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II/Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: Glory 72 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 41 ($17.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: WGP 60 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Fight To Win 132 (FloGrappling)

Sunday November 24

10:00am: 2019 Keystone Classic (ESPN+)

10:00am: Indianapolis vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

11:30am: Clarion vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Chattanooga vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

2:00pm: Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Michigan (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

3:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Iowa vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: With no UFC for two more weeks, boxing rules the roost for the next little while.

1. Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II/Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores: 75 bucks is rough, but Wilder and Ortiz delivered last time out, to many of our surprises. So between that and building a solid card, they’re earning your money.

2. Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado/Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III: DAZN putting out a decent offering to counter Wilder-Ortiz, but Alvarado is a miserable title challenger.

3. Glory 72: The better of the two Glory offerings from Chicago this weekend.

4. Glory 71: 72 may have the better card top-to-bottom, but Meksen-van Soest and Adegbuyi-Marshall are the two most interesting Glory fights of the weekend.

5. Golden Contract Junior Welterweight Tournament: After a successful first edition of the Golden Contract tournament in October with featherweights, 140lbers are on deck, here. I do love me a tournament. My pick? Ohara Davies.

6. Callum Smith vs. John Ryder/Craig Evans vs. James Tennyson: All eyes are on Smith, with the looming spectre of Canelo awaits.

7. OneFC: Edge of Greatness: Meager offering from the folks at ONE, but greener fields are a-coming.

8. 2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals: I am a sucker for tournaments, and Spyder has two excellent ones; one for heavyweights and one for middleweights.

9. Fight To Win 132: This weekend’s card coming to you from Honolulu, so a later-than-usual start.

10. Bellator London 2: Unless you’re a real Michael Page stan, not much here for you.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Heavyweight Bout: Demoreo Dennis (12-8) vs. Junior Tafa (20-5) [Glory 72]

4. Featherweight Bout: Abraham Vidales (15-0) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (38-10) [Glory 72]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Benjamin Adegbuyi (33-6) vs. D’Angelo Marshall (30-6-1) [Glory 71]

2. Glory Featherweight Championship: Petpanomrung Kiatumuu9 (c) (162-36-2) vs. Kevin VanNostrand (18-3) [Glory 72]

1. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Anissa Meksen (c) (98-4) vs. Tiffany Van Soest (21-5-2) [Glory 71]

BOXING

5. WBA World Featherweight Championship: Can Xu (c) (17-2) vs. Manny Robles III (18-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

4. WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Andrew Cancio (c) (21-4-2) vs. Rene Alvarado (31-8) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

3. WBA Super World Super Middleweight Championship: Callum Smith (c) (26-0) vs. John Ryder (28-4) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA “Regular” World Junior Featherweight Championship: Brandon Figueroa (c) (20-0) vs. Julio Ceja (32-4) [Wilder vs. Ortiz II]

1. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (41-0-1) vs. Luis Ortiz (31-1) [Wilder vs. Ortiz II]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Chen Lei (6-1) vs. Troy Worthen (5-0) [OneFC: Age Of Dragons]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Josh Huber (24-10) vs. Zviad Lazishvili (11-0) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 79]

3. Lightweight Bout: Amir Khan (11-6) vs. Ev Ting (17-6) [OneFC: Age Of Dragons]

2. Middleweight Bout: Gerald Harris (25-8-1) vs. Seth Baczynski (21-14) [C3 Fights 48]

1. Vacant LFA Flyweight Championship: Brandon Royal (9-4) vs. Jared Scoggins (9-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 79]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Fight To Win Masters Black Belt Featherweight Championship: Baret Yoshida vs. Jordan Gomez [Fight To Win 132]

4. u100kg Black Belt Bout: Adam Wardzinski vs. Craig Jones [GrappleFest 7]

3. Black Belt Bout: Davi Ramos vs. Garry Tonon [Fight To Win 132]

2. -76kg Finals Tournament [2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

1. -100kg Finals Tournament [2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: One more month in this year, a hundred bucks in the red. It’s gonna be a fight to the finish, kids.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Davi Ramos vs. Garry Tonon

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Leo Santa Cruz over Miguel Flores

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Ortiz vs. Wilder II

Upset of the Week: Corina Herrera over Caroline Gallardo

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Callum Smith vs. John Ryder