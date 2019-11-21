Your Weekend in Combat Sports

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday November 22
3:00am: GCFC MMA 9 ($7.99 Fite.tv)
5:30am: OneFC: Edge of Greatness Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)
6:00am: IKC K9 Championship ($5.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
7:30am: OneFC: Edge of Greatness (OneFC App)
8:00am: 2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals (FloGrappling)
10:30am: Jack Catterall vs. Timo Schwarz/Ganigan Lopez vs. Muhammad Waseem (ESPN+)
1:00pm: South Dakota State vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)
2:30pm: Golden Contract Junior Welterweight Tournament (ESPN+)
4:00pm: Cancio vs. Alvarado II Weigh-Ins (DAZN)
4:00pm: Cage Warriors 111 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: Glory 71 Prelims (YouTube)
5:30pm: Ortiz vs. Wilder II Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)
8:00pm: Glory 71 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: Wyoming vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 79 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: DCS: Thanksgiving Throwdown ($16.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Havoc Fighting Championship 14 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
9:30pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 80 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Buffalo vs. CSU Bakersfield (ESPN3)
10:00pm: Glory 71 (UFC Fight Pass)
Saturday November 23
12:00am: Brave 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00am: 2019 Younes Hospitality Open (FloWrestling)
10:00am: 2019 Doug Parker Invitational (FloWrestling)
11:00am: GrappleFest 7 (FloGrappling)
11:30am: Bellator London 2 Prelims (Bellator App)
1:00pm: NC State vs. Cornell (ESPN+)
1:00pm: Number One Fight Show Season 12 ($10 EliteBoxing.tv)
1:30pm: Contenders 28 ($17.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Callum Smith vs. John Ryder/Craig Evans vs. James Tennyson (DAZN)
3:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Utah Valley (FloWrestling)
3:30pm: XFN 26 (FloCombat)
5:00pm: Bellator London 2 (Bellator App)
5:00pm: Glory 72 Prelims (YouTube)
6:00pm: Cage Wars 44 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Lehigh vs. Princeton (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Wilder vs. Ortiz II Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: Glory 72 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: V3 Fights 77 (FloCombat)
7:00pm: NC State vs. Binghamton (FloWrestling)
7:00pm: MMAXFC: Fall Brawl ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:30pm: Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado/Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III (DAZN)
7:30pm: Ring of Combat 70 (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: CES Boxing: The Pride of Providence (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II/Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)
9:00pm: Glory 72 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 41 ($17.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: WGP 60 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Fight To Win 132 (FloGrappling)
Sunday November 24
10:00am: 2019 Keystone Classic (ESPN+)
10:00am: Indianapolis vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)
11:30am: Clarion vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)
1:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Chattanooga vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)
2:00pm: Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Michigan (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)
3:00pm: North Dakota State vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)
3:00pm: Iowa vs. Iowa State (FloWrestling)
Top-10 Viewing Options: With no UFC for two more weeks, boxing rules the roost for the next little while.
1. Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II/Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores: 75 bucks is rough, but Wilder and Ortiz delivered last time out, to many of our surprises. So between that and building a solid card, they’re earning your money.
2. Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado/Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III: DAZN putting out a decent offering to counter Wilder-Ortiz, but Alvarado is a miserable title challenger.
3. Glory 72: The better of the two Glory offerings from Chicago this weekend.
4. Glory 71: 72 may have the better card top-to-bottom, but Meksen-van Soest and Adegbuyi-Marshall are the two most interesting Glory fights of the weekend.
5. Golden Contract Junior Welterweight Tournament: After a successful first edition of the Golden Contract tournament in October with featherweights, 140lbers are on deck, here. I do love me a tournament. My pick? Ohara Davies.
6. Callum Smith vs. John Ryder/Craig Evans vs. James Tennyson: All eyes are on Smith, with the looming spectre of Canelo awaits.
7. OneFC: Edge of Greatness: Meager offering from the folks at ONE, but greener fields are a-coming.
8. 2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals: I am a sucker for tournaments, and Spyder has two excellent ones; one for heavyweights and one for middleweights.
9. Fight To Win 132: This weekend’s card coming to you from Honolulu, so a later-than-usual start.
10. Bellator London 2: Unless you’re a real Michael Page stan, not much here for you.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Heavyweight Bout: Demoreo Dennis (12-8) vs. Junior Tafa (20-5) [Glory 72]
4. Featherweight Bout: Abraham Vidales (15-0) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (38-10) [Glory 72]
3. Heavyweight Bout: Benjamin Adegbuyi (33-6) vs. D’Angelo Marshall (30-6-1) [Glory 71]
2. Glory Featherweight Championship: Petpanomrung Kiatumuu9 (c) (162-36-2) vs. Kevin VanNostrand (18-3) [Glory 72]
1. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Anissa Meksen (c) (98-4) vs. Tiffany Van Soest (21-5-2) [Glory 71]
BOXING
5. WBA World Featherweight Championship: Can Xu (c) (17-2) vs. Manny Robles III (18-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
4. WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Andrew Cancio (c) (21-4-2) vs. Rene Alvarado (31-8) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
3. WBA Super World Super Middleweight Championship: Callum Smith (c) (26-0) vs. John Ryder (28-4) [Matchroom on DAZN]
2. WBA “Regular” World Junior Featherweight Championship: Brandon Figueroa (c) (20-0) vs. Julio Ceja (32-4) [Wilder vs. Ortiz II]
1. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (41-0-1) vs. Luis Ortiz (31-1) [Wilder vs. Ortiz II]
MMA
5. Bantamweight Bout: Chen Lei (6-1) vs. Troy Worthen (5-0) [OneFC: Age Of Dragons]
4. Bantamweight Bout: Josh Huber (24-10) vs. Zviad Lazishvili (11-0) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 79]
3. Lightweight Bout: Amir Khan (11-6) vs. Ev Ting (17-6) [OneFC: Age Of Dragons]
2. Middleweight Bout: Gerald Harris (25-8-1) vs. Seth Baczynski (21-14) [C3 Fights 48]
1. Vacant LFA Flyweight Championship: Brandon Royal (9-4) vs. Jared Scoggins (9-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 79]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. Fight To Win Masters Black Belt Featherweight Championship: Baret Yoshida vs. Jordan Gomez [Fight To Win 132]
4. u100kg Black Belt Bout: Adam Wardzinski vs. Craig Jones [GrappleFest 7]
3. Black Belt Bout: Davi Ramos vs. Garry Tonon [Fight To Win 132]
2. -76kg Finals Tournament [2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]
1. -100kg Finals Tournament [2019 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Finals]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: One more month in this year, a hundred bucks in the red. It’s gonna be a fight to the finish, kids.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Davi Ramos vs. Garry Tonon
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Leo Santa Cruz over Miguel Flores
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Ortiz vs. Wilder II
Upset of the Week: Corina Herrera over Caroline Gallardo
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Callum Smith vs. John Ryder
