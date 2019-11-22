Gameday 23: Penguins @ Devils

Penguins @ Devils

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM EST | NHLN | AT&TSN-PT | MSG+

The Penguins return to the Steel City after a pair of OT losses to the Frank’s Red Hot Islanders, heading home for a showdown with the Devils for the second time in 7 days.

The Penguins dropped a home-and-home series to the Isles, still collecting 2 points in pushing each game beyond 60 minutes, but Brock Nelson kept the Isles’ point streak rolling to 16 games, putting the finishing touch on a pair of wins, 5-4 in Pittsburgh, and 4-3 last evening in Brooklyn.

The Penguins will look to collect 2 points in their return home, although the injury train continues to derail those efforts. Last night, Jake Guentzel left in the first period and did not return. Justin Schultz will be out long-term, and Nick Bjugstad had surgery, solidifying that he won’t be able to rejoin the team for about 2 months.

Not great, considering Schultz and Bjugstad likely represent the team’s best two trading chips.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – McCann – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Simon

Dumoulin – Marino

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

Johnson – Riikola

Jarry

The Devils suck ass, but they beat the Pens last Friday.

Hall – Hischier – Palmieri

Wood – Zacha – Bratt

Boqvist – Hughes – Simmonds

Coleman – Zajac – Gusev

Greene – Severson

Butcher – Subban

Mueller – Vatanen

Blackwood

Truckvember Rambles On.

Dance the Devils.

Go Pens.