Jason Garrett's injury update on Leighton Vander Esch has fans worried

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett finally addressed the injury that has star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sidelined, and the situation isn’t looking good.

The team officially listed Vander Esch on the injury report, and he’ll miss Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots, with a neck issue.

But what has fans concerned, is the fact that Garrett actually mentioned whether it was “life threatening” or not.

Jason Garrett doesn't think the injury is season or career threatening https://t.co/o2qy1IwnwH — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 22, 2019

Vander Esch first suffered the injury last month, and it did cause him to miss the team’s game against the Giants in Week 9. He did play in last week’s win over the Lions, but this neck issue doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, and it’s worth monitoring going forward.