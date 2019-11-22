Listen: Audio leaks of Robert Kraft calling President Donald Trump 'divisive and horrible'

It’s known that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been an avid Donald Trump supporter, but he apparently wasn’t always that way, according to some audio that recently leaked out.

Kraft was heard speaking to a colleague at a league meeting back in 2017, in audio that was obtained by TMZ Sports. In it, Kraft criticizes POTUS, calling Trump both “divisive and horrible.”

“I must tell you, I think these dialogues are great,” Kraft said. “But the elephant in the room now, in my opinion, is this kneeling, which every player has a right to do if they feel it’s right. The problem we have is, we have a president that will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don’t feel is in the best interest of the matter.

“It’s divisive, and it’s horrible. And it’s actually the opposite of what you all are trying to do.”

Looks like Kraft may be attempting to play both sides here; but you can’t please everyone.