Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Dominic Smith

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at first baseman Dominic Smith.

Player Review: Dominic Smith

2019 Stats: 89 Games, 177 At Bats, .282 Batting Average, 50 Hits, 10 Doubles, 11 Home Runs, 25 RBI’s, 35 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .881 OPS

Story: After not getting much of a chance to contribute in 2018, Dominic Smith entered 2019 with a shot to compete for the first base job. Smith tore the cover off the ball in spring training, staging an epic battle with Pete Alonso for the position, but the righty ended up winning the job. With the Mets banged up a bit, Smith made the Opening Day roster as a bench bat, and he did nothing but hit in his limited opportunities. Alonso’s hot start ensured Smith wouldn’t get many at bats at first base, so he volunteered to return to left field, a move the Mets resisted for a long time. Smith finally started getting regular time in the outfield by the summer and kept hitting, but his year was ground to a halt when he suffered a stress reaction in his left foot, sidelining him until the last week of the season. The Mets finally got Smith into a game again on the final day of the season, and he played the role of hero by launching a walk off homer to help the Mets beat the Braves in the 11th inning.

Grade: B

Smith was a valuable role player for the Mets in 2019, producing whenever he was called upon and wherever he was asked to play defensively.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 50%

2020 Role: Bench Player

Smith’s fit with the Mets is certainly interesting. With Alonso blocking his natural position of first, Smith’s only value to the Mets is as an occasional outfielder or bench player, leading to speculation the team could shop him to improve another area of the roster. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen has rarely mentioned Smith as a key member of the 2020 roster, leading most to believe he will be a trade chip, but it remains to be seen if the Mets can get enough value to make it worth parting with a cheap and productive bench player. Consider it a coin flip right now if Smith is back.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Marcus Stroman!