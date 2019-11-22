Odell Beckham shows off incredible jersey collection

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

As big a star Odell Beckham is in the NFL, it turns out he’s just as big a fan of the game.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver took his Instagram followers on a tour of the incredible jersey collection in his home, and it was quite the sight to behold. Beckham has signed jerseys from some of the biggest names playing in the league today, including the jerseys of a few retired legends.

Odell Beckham Jr. showing off his 🔥 jersey collection (via @obj) pic.twitter.com/2nR0UyHN8t — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2019

That’s one heck of a jersey collection, and Beckham likely isn’t done adding to it.