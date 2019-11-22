Report: Danny Ainge isn't taking trade calls on Smart, Hayward

Via Brian Windhorst (h/t NBC’s Dan Feldman):

The reality is, the Celtics don’t have easy options even if they were determined to upgrade in the middle. While one could have some fun with the Trade Machine, Boston has made it clear to anyone who has asked that their core players are absolutely not available. That includes, sources said, both Hayward and Smart, players who have been floated as possible trade chips in the past. Their best assets are as many as three first-round picks in the 2020 draft, including a valuable Memphis pick that is top-6 protected in 2020 and unprotected after that.

Aside from Jayson Tatum, no one is really untouchable on the Celtics roster. But, for the purpose of logical trade discussions this season, I believe that Danny Ainge is keeping the group together.

Windhorst’s story focuses on the Celtics’ talent and whether they are good enough to beat big teams like the 76ers, Raptors, and Bucks.

Giannis is nailing 3s and the Bucks are playing well again, but it’s Philly that poses the biggest obstacle… if they reach full potential. In case you haven’t noticed, the Sixers (9-5) are extremely underwhelming offensively and the Al Horford fit is anything but seamless:

Yikes. Another month of this and the #FireBrettBrown movement will really gain traction.