Tom Brady explains why he's always disliked Cowboys

The Patriots are preparing for what should be an epic matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, with both teams continuing along on their respective quests for a division title, and tons of playoff implications on the line.

Neither team really needs any added motivation for the game, given what’s at stake. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sure doesn’t, as he’s actually disliked the Cowboys, since, well, forever.

“I’ve really not liked the Cowboys since coming out of the womb,” Brady said, via USA Today Sports.

He then continued on about the matchup:

Brady quickly added, “I’ve got a lot of respect for (the Cowboys). They’ve had a great, winning organization, and a lot of great players in their history.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us. I love the opportunity to compete against great teams this time of year, as Thanksgiving approaches. It means a lot for both teams.”

Yeesh. 42 years is a long time to hold a grudge, Tom