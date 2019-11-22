UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 22/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 457 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 334 3 3 8 Kelvin Gastelum 218 4 4 6 Darren Till 191 5 5 4 Yoel Romero 173 6 6 9 Derek Brunson 172 6 6 5 Jared Cannonier 172 8 8 3 Paulo Costa 157 9 9 7 Jack Hermansson 156 10 10 13 Brad Tavares 131 11 11 Tim Boetsch 128 12 12 12 Uriah Hall 116.5 13 24 10 Edmen Shahbazyan 111.5 14 13 15 Omari Akhmedov 105 15 19 Marvin Vettori 97 16 15 11 Ian Heinisch 85 17 16 14 Antonio Carlos Junior 82 18 14 Gerald Meerschaert 74.5 19 17 Tom Breese 71 20 18 Zak Cummings 68 21 20 Cezar Ferreira 56.5 21 23 Eryk Anders 56.5 23 21 Krzysztof Jotko 54 24 24 Darren Stewart 50.5 25 22 Khalild Murtazaliev 50 26 36 Karl Roberson 45.5 27 27 16 Anderson Silva 40 27 NR Brendan Allen 40 27 26 Markus Perez 40 30 28 Trevin Giles 37.5 31 30 Eric Spicely 32 31 29 Kevin Holland 32 33 32 Rodolfo Vieira 30 34 33 Alessio Di Chirico 28 35 31 Andrew Sanchez 27.5 35 34 Jack Marshman 27.5 37 35 Anthony Hernandez 25 38 37 Oskar Piechota 23.5 39 38 Julian Marquez 22.5 40 39 Charles Byrd 20 41 40 John Phillips 10 42 NR Trevor Smith 9.5 43 NR Andre Muniz 5 43 41 Makhmud Muradov 5 43 43 Wellington Turman 5 46 41 Deron Winn 4.5 47 43 Adam Yandiev 0 47 43 Alen Amedovski 0 47 NR Antonio Arroyo 0 47 43 Bevon Lewis 0 47 43 Jun Yong Park 0 47 43 Marc-Andre Barriault 0 47 NR Roman Kopylov 0 47 43 Tim Williams 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)