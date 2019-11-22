MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 22/19

ufc 243 fighter salaries

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 22/19

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 22/19

By November 22, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Edmen Shahbazyan (blue gloves) defeats Brad Tavares (Red gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 457
2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 334
3 3 8 Kelvin Gastelum 218
4 4 6 Darren Till 191
5 5 4 Yoel Romero 173
6 6 9 Derek Brunson 172
6 6 5 Jared Cannonier 172
8 8 3 Paulo Costa 157
9 9 7 Jack Hermansson 156
10 10 13 Brad Tavares 131
11 11 Tim Boetsch 128
12 12 12 Uriah Hall 116.5
13 24 10 Edmen Shahbazyan 111.5
14 13 15 Omari Akhmedov 105
15 19 Marvin Vettori 97
16 15 11 Ian Heinisch 85
17 16 14 Antonio Carlos Junior 82
18 14 Gerald Meerschaert 74.5
19 17 Tom Breese 71
20 18 Zak Cummings 68
21 20 Cezar Ferreira 56.5
21 23 Eryk Anders 56.5
23 21 Krzysztof Jotko 54
24 24 Darren Stewart 50.5
25 22 Khalild Murtazaliev 50
26 36 Karl Roberson 45.5
27 27 16 Anderson Silva 40
27 NR Brendan Allen 40
27 26 Markus Perez 40
30 28 Trevin Giles 37.5
31 30 Eric Spicely 32
31 29 Kevin Holland 32
33 32 Rodolfo Vieira 30
34 33 Alessio Di Chirico 28
35 31 Andrew Sanchez 27.5
35 34 Jack Marshman 27.5
37 35 Anthony Hernandez 25
38 37 Oskar Piechota 23.5
39 38 Julian Marquez 22.5
40 39 Charles Byrd 20
41 40 John Phillips 10
42 NR Trevor Smith 9.5
43 NR Andre Muniz 5
43 41 Makhmud Muradov 5
43 43 Wellington Turman 5
46 41 Deron Winn 4.5
47 43 Adam Yandiev 0
47 43 Alen Amedovski 0
47 NR Antonio Arroyo 0
47 43 Bevon Lewis 0
47 43 Jun Yong Park 0
47 43 Marc-Andre Barriault 0
47 NR Roman Kopylov 0
47 43 Tim Williams 0

 

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home