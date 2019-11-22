WWE 'Friday Night SmackDown' (11/22): 'Survivor Series' Go Home Show, New Title Belt Revealed, More

The November 22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown is coming from Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena. This is the final SmackDown show before Survivor Series that airs on Sunday, November 24, live on the WWE Network.

The show opens with the SmackDown locker room gathered by the parking lot. Roman Reigns addresses them and says they are going to open the door for NXT and Raw Superstars to show up for a fight. As the SmackDown stars all bicker at each other, Sasha Banks steps up and claims that her SmackDown team is going to take care of business in the ring.

The SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team come out to the ring and Sasha calls out Team Raw. Charlotte Flair comes out along with the rest of Team Raw and challenges Sasha to a match tonight. NXT‘s music hits and the NXT Women’s Team come out from the crowd and Rhea Ripley demands a triple threat match between her, Sasha and Charlotte. Everybody brawls in the ring with referees trying to separate them.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks

After the match, Sasha and Charlotte exchange blows causing the Raw and SmackDown team to brawl in the ring while the NXT team is watching in amusement on the stage.

In a backstage segment, Baron Corbin pitches a plan with Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler for their main event tag match. Sami Zayn interrupts but gets shot down by Corbin. Zayn has a bag in his hands and is going to present what is in it in the ring with the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is interviewed by Kayla Braxton backstage and dares NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler to confront her tonight.

Sami Zayn presents Nakamura with a new Intercontinental Championship belt. Zayn claims that Nakamura will beat AJ Stlyes and Roderick Strong at Survivor Series this Sunday. The Undisputed Era make their way to the ring to confront them but Zayn and Nakamura retreat. Adam Cole introduces his group to Zayn and Nakamura and claim that they will mop the floor with Raw and SmackDown.

The New Day come out and challenge them to a match. They bring out Heavy Machiney to team with them against Undisputed Era for an impromptu Eight Man Tag Team Match.

The Undisputed Era defeated The New Day and Heavy Machinery

After the match, Roderick Strong and Nakamura go face to face on the stage until AJ Styles comes out of nowhere and attacks them. All three men brawl on the stage and Zayn hits Styles and Strong multiple times with a steel chair. They retreat backstage as Undisputed Era comes after them.

AJ Styles appear with the OC saying they are not going anywhere tonight. The fans chant “CM Punk” towards them. AJ and the OC tell them to shut up and AJ tells everyone that he will prove he is the phenomenal one this Sunday when he beats Nakamura and Strong.

Daniel Bryan comes out to summon the Universal Champion The Fiend. The lights go off and turn back on but Bray Wyatt does not appear. The Miz comes out and says he can’t wait to see the Fiend destroy him this Sunday after Bryan disrespected him last week on his Miz TV segment. Miz slaps him across the face.

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan ended in a no contest

The Fiend appeared in the ring during the match and put the Mandible Claw on Daniel Bryan.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler comes out to the ring and calls out Bayley. Bayley attacks Shayna from behind and the two of them brawl all over ringside. Baszler tries to choke Bayley out but Bayley fights out and shoves Shayna into the steel steps. Bayley leaves and goes backstage as Shayna tries to get back up.

King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode defeated Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali.

Roman spears Corbin after the match. Seth Rollins’ music hits and he appears through the crowd along with Raw Superstars. Rollins and Reigns battle each other in the ring as the Raw Superstars battle SmackDown Superstars all around ringside.

Triple H and WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels arrive backstage in a truck along with an army of NXT Superstars. the NXT stars join the fight and brawl around the arena. Keith Lee powerbombs Montez Ford in the ring but gets confronted by Braun Strowman.

Both men battle in the ring and everyone else enters the ring to brawl as the show goes off the air. The battle between the three brands will culminate this Sunday at Survivor Series.