Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Drew Smith.

Player Review: Drew Smith

2019 Stats: N/A

Story: After making his big league debut in 2018, Drew Smith entered spring training as a potential favorite to win a job in the Mets’ bullpen. That didn’t materialize, however, when Smith tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow in camp. Smith was lost for the year to Tommy John surgery, dealing an early blow to a Mets’ bullpen that was the team’s weakness all year long.

Grade: N/A

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Middle Reliever

There wasn’t much news on Smith throughout the year, but we have no reason to believe he isn’t on schedule in his return from Tommy John surgery. Assuming Smith has a normal offseason, he will get a chance to compete for a job in the big league bullpen in spring training. The Mets could opt to be cautious with Smith and have him start the year with AAA Syracuse, but expect him to get a shot at the big league level at some point.

