MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 23/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Alistair Overeem (45-17) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7th

Ian Heinisch (13-2) vs Omari Akhmedov (19-4-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Chase Hooper (8-0-1) vs Daniel Teymur (7-3) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Raoni Barcelos (14-1) vs Said Nurmagomedov (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Ryan Benoit (10-5) vs Heili Alateng (13-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Kyung Ho Kang (16-8) vs Pingyuan Liu (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Miranda Granger (7-0) vs Amanda Lemos (6-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Maycee Barber (8-0) vs Roxanne Modafferi (23-16) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1) vs Maurice Greene (8-3) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Curtis Blaydes (12-2) vs Junior dos Santos (21-6) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Frankie Edgar (22-7-1) vs Cory Sandhagen (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Rafael dos Anjos (29-12) vs Michael Chiesa (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Justine Kish (6-2) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-5) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Bevon Lewis (6-2) vs Alen Amedovski (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Jamahal Hill (5-0) vs Darko Stosic (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Montel Jackson (8-1) vs Felipe Colares (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Brett Johns (15-2) vs Tony Gravely (19-5) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Sara McMann (11-5) vs Lina Lansberg (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Hannah Cifers (10-3) vs Brianna Van Buren (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones (25-1) vs Dominick Reyes (12-0) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) vs Katlyn Chookagian (13-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Derrick Lewis (22-7) vs Ilir Latifi (14-7) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Mirsad Bektic (13-2) vs Dan Ige (12-2) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Ovince Saint Preux (24-13) vs Ryan Spann (17-5) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Andrea Lee (11-3) vs Lauren Murphy (11-4) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Juan Adams (5-2) vs Justin Tafa (3-1) – UFC 247 – Feb 8th

Montana De La Rosa (10-5) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-6) – UFC Fight Night – Feb 15th

Bellator

Michael Page (15-1) vs Giovanni Melillo (13-4) – Bellator Europe 6 – Nov 23rd

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs Ronny Markes (19-7) – Bellator 235 – Dec 20th

Aaron Pico (4-3) vs Daniel Carey (7-3) – Bellator 238 – Jan 25th

James Gallagher (13-1) vs Cal Ellenor (8-2) – Bellator Dublin – Feb 22nd

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)