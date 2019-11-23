Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

November 23, 2019

Nov 22, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts over Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (27) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Boston)

18 points, 7-17 FG, 4-4 FT, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Maybe The Joker is finally rounding into form.

 

