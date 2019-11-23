Overtime Continues to Haunt Wild in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Boston

Ever get that feeling of deja vu? Where you feel like you’ve done something before. Without getting into a discussion about different dimensions and parallel universes, I will admit I get that feeling sometimes. I wonder if the Minnesota Wild had that feeling of deja vu after they watched their 2-goal lead evaporate against Colorado. The Wild didn’t collapse into another loss but instead dug in and willed themselves a 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

In many ways, the Wild are facing a similar challenge against Boston. A superstar powered top line and a team that can both score a lot and defend well. Minnesota is back on the road as it starts another 3-game road swing out East. Can the Wild make it 3 wins in a row with a victory over the Bruins?

1st Period Thoughts: Again due to the fact NHL games continue to be blacked out for me, whether on my television or my computer I was again forced to listen to the game via radio so this will be a mix of tweets and impressions from what I hear about the game.

Minnesota would kill the penalty and then go on the man advantage themselves.

As you will see, it didn’t go so well.

Luckily for Minnesota, the GEEK line of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin continue to exhibit terrific chemistry and seem to be getting more and more comfortable offensively each game.

Jason Zucker buries the rebound created by Brad Hunt and set up by Mats Zuccarello and the Wild were up 1-0 over Boston as they score on the power play.

Here is Ryan Donato showing he can pull off the Charlie Coyle move just as well as the former Wild forward.

Matt Dumba and Brad Marchand decided to tussle, and both would get sent to the box for roughing. With the ice a bit more open 4-on-4, the Bruins controlled the pace of play and David Pastrnak had a few chances to fire the biscuit.

In case anyone wasn’t paying attention to the Wild crease, Alex Stalock would give us reason to take notice.

Pretty good start for Minnesota. The Bruins are a tricky team to play against and so far the Wild are playing smart and taking advantage of their chances to strike offensively.

2nd Period Thoughts: The 2nd period seemed to lack energy at the start.

The Bruins were starting to assert themselves and it was only a matter of time before they found the back of the net.

Jake DeBrusk redirected a point shot by Zdeno Chara and just like that its tied at 1-1. Can the Wild answer back and prevent Boston from building any more momentum?

Victor Rask uses his skate to redirect the puck, with no kicking motion to give the Wild a 2-1 lead. There was a review, but it was ruled a good goal since he simply turned his skate. Nice answer, and exactly what was needed.

This power play leads to…

Eric Staal makes it 3-1 Wild on his 7th goal of the season from Ryan Suter and Zuccarello. Minnesota’s 2nd power play goal of the game.

The Wild clearly were getting into the minds of the Bruins who started to exhibit more frustration as Brad Marchand takes a nasty run at Jonas Brodin giving Minnesota another power play.

But Boston won’t fade away completely and it was Marchand scoring with just 3.1 seconds left in the period. Tough goal for the Wild to give up after what looked like another great road period for Minnesota.

3-2 Wild going into the 2nd intermission. Can’t do anything about Boston’s late goal, but Minnesota needs to dig deep if they want to earn 2 points in this one against an always scrappy Bruins squad.

3rd Period Thoughts: Boston would take an early penalty as Marchand tripped up Kevin Fiala giving the Wild an early chance to extend its lead.

Fiala powers his way towards the crease and the puck seemed to go off Torey Krug‘s skate and had enough to get a shot by Tuukka Rask to make it 4-2 Wild in the early half of the period.

The Wild were in full lock down mode, working pucks deep and forcing the Bruins to carry the puck up the full length of the ice and giving Boston little in the way of time and space on the ice.

Minnesota would give Boston a penalty with just under 6 minutes left to play.

With Boston being extra aggressive and pinching with their defense, they were leaving themselves vulnerable and Minnesota nearly put the nail in the coffin with a breakaway by Zucker.

The missed chance would come back the other way in classic hockey karma fashion as David Krecji scored to cut the Wild lead to one.

Then as if on cue, the Wild’s Luke Kunin took a penalty to put Boston’s dangerous power play on the ice in the final minute and change of regulation.

Krecji with his 2nd goal in the final minutes of the game to tie it up at 4-4. Despite a wide open chance for Coyle he’d miss the net and the game would go to overtime. Hey, at least we got a point right?!?!

Overtime Thoughts: I am not feeling too hopeful in overtime, but we’ll see, maybe this team will surprise me.

(shrugs) Whenever the Wild deploy their older veterans in overtime, it usually results in disaster. Their lack of speed and lack of comfort with open ice often leads to them getting caught too deep and then an odd man rush or breakaway the other way. Its a shame the Wild didn’t finish off the Bruins in the 3rd, but when it went to overtime you knew that wasn’t a good sign as Boston is better suited to 3-on-3 play. Still, a valuable point earned on the road.

Wild Notes:

~ The Wild roster was as follows: Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Mats Zuccarello, Jason Zucker, Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin, Ryan Donato, Victor Rask, Ryan Hartman, Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Carson Soucy and Brad Hunt. Kaapo Kahkonen backed up Alex Stalock. Nick Seeler was the lone scratch.

~ The 3 Stars of the Game were: 1st Star David Krecji, 2nd Star Torey Krug, 3rd Star Patrice Bergeron

~ Attendance was 17,850 at TD BankNorth Garden.

Wild Prospect Report:

RW – Ivan Lodnia (Niagara, OHL) ~ He may had a late start to the major junior season but he continues to pile up the points for the Ice Dogs as he had 2 helpers on 8 shots in Niagara’s 5-4 shootout victory over Erie on Thursday night. Lodnia has 9 goals, 20 points, 4 PIM’s and is a +4 in 12 games.

C – Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State, NCHC) ~ the former Totino-Grace star had an assist on 3 shots in the Huskies’ 4-2 loss to North Dakota on Friday. Hentges leads St. Cloud State in scoring with 6 goals, 17 points, 6 PIM’s and is a -1 in 11 games.

F – Nikita Nesterenko (Chilliwack, BCHL) ~ the Boston College-commit has a goal in Chilliwack’s 4-0 win over Penticton. Nesterenko has 9 goals, 22 points, 17 PIM’s in 24 games.