Rajon Rondo kicks Thunder player in groin, curses out ref after ejection (Video)

Lakers veteran point guard Rajon Rondo was ejected from Friday’s game for what appeared to be a bit of a cheap shot, but if you ask him, he probably shouldn’t have been.

Rondo got a bit tangled up with Dennis Schroder, with the two players trading a few minor shots. It was Rondo, however, who got his foot up in Rondo’s groin, and although it was only a minor love tap, of sorts, it resulted in a Flagrant 2 for the Lakers guard.

That ejection did not sit well with Rondo, who called an official a “f—ing p—y” afterward.

Sure, Rondo probably should’ve gotten a Flagrant 1, but it’s not like he was completely innocent, either.

