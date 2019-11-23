Reds rumors indicate team looking to sign Zack Wheeler, big-name pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds are finally preparing to “go for it,” with their young guys having developed, and the trade with the Dodgers adding veteran talent to round out the roster.

It’s been a few years of rebuilding, but the team is now looking to build around the talent it has, while adding a few key pieces in free agency to shore up their weaknesses.

And it’s pretty easy to identify the team’s No. 1 weakness — starting pitching.

As such, the Reds are expected to sign at least one top-flight pitcher over the next few weeks, with Mets hurler Zack Wheeler near the top of their list, as he gets set to hit the free-agent market, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal reported that the team is interested in Wheeler, which comes on the heels of the news about the team being in on Marcell Ozuna as well.

Wheeler had a rough 2019 campaign, posting a 11-8 record and 3.96 ERA for the Mets.