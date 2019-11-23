Your Morning Dump… Where our thoughts are with Kemba and wounded coyotes

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Celtics lost and Kemba Walker was injured, but this morning the news doesn’t seem as bad as last night. It appears Kemba avoided a devastating injury.

At tipoff, the Celtics were concerned about one thing: finishing their road trip with a winning record. By the middle of the second quarter, they had something more important to consider.

Kemba Walker was taken off the court in a stretcher after this play pic.twitter.com/i1jcJeoDwB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

This is terrifying… poor Kemba pic.twitter.com/k1e1vTfoqo — Danielle Hobeika (@dhobeika) November 23, 2019

As Kemba Walker was being carted of the court I can say his eyes were open and he was blinking. Still waiting on an official update from the #Celtics 🙏🏾@NBCSBoston #NBA — Kyle Draper (@KyleDraperTV) November 23, 2019

It’s a frightening scene whenever a stretcher is needed on a basketball court. A head or neck injury is especially scary because of the potential severity. When early word came from the Celtics, supported by a Woj report, there was some sense of relief.

Early indications are that Boston’s Kemba Walker did not suffer a significant injury in collision tonight, league source tells ESPN. Team has diagnosed him with concussion-like symptoms. https://t.co/Qu2LMTDwaW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

Overnight, more good news:

#NEBHInjuryReport Following testing at a Denver hospital, Kemba Walker has been released to rejoin the team for its return to Boston. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

The Celtics made the announcement just past midnight local time. It’s a very positive development for Walker, who has been initially diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. “All the scans that he went through at halftime yielded good results,” Brad Stevens said after the game. “I saw him in the ambulance at halftime that took him to the hospital and he had his wherewithal and was in decent spirits, which was good, obviously.”

MassLive: Kemba Walker Injury: Boston Celtics star released from hospital, will return to Boston with team

Something we can all be thankful for.

On Page 2: Wounded coyotes

Remember this “underdogs” comment from last summer?

Smart on the Celtics back to being underdogs: "It's good for us. Our backs are against the wall now. When you corner a wounded coyote, you better be ready for it fight with everything it's got. That's us this year. We're fighting like wounded coyotes with everything we have." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 26, 2019

On Friday in Denver, the Wounded Coyote Celtics emerged for the first time, and it was inspiring.

The Celtics rallied from 19 down in the fourth quarter without Kemba Walker in the finale of their west coast road trip, but the Nuggets made just enough shots down the stretch to hold on for a 96-92 victory. Boston fought back without Kemba Walker (concussion-like symptoms) in the fourth quarter, opening the frame with a 16-5 run to chip away at a double-digit Nuggets lead. Jaylen Brown had a team-high 22 points while Jayson Tatum (16 points) and Brad Wanamaker (14 points) helped the C’s breakthrough against a Nuggets defense that had stifled Boston’s offense all night. The rally was not enough down the stretch however as Jamal Murray delivered a game-high 22 points including a couple key buckets late. Nikola Jokic also delivered a triple-double to help the hosts win their fourth-straight game. Boston falls to 2-3 on the road trip with the defeat, with all three losses coming by a combined eight points. The C’s will now wait for more news on Walker as they head home to Boston with a couple off days before facing off against the Kings on Monday night.

Boston Sports Journal: Final: Nuggets 96, Celtics 92 — C’s fall short in gritty comeback without Kemba

The Celtics had every reason to quit in this game. Last game of the grueling five-games-in-eight-nights road trip; everyone wanting to get home; playing in the thin air of the Mile-High City; and shots not falling. Then suddenly they were also suffering the trauma of seeing their teammate go down with a potentially catastrophic injury.

And yet…

They did the opposite of quitting. They found new energy, forced Denver turnovers, and pulled together to twice get within a single point of the lead. The Nuggets regrouped and made a couple of clutch shots to avoid a complete collapse. Although the Celtics lost, they had showed their true grit.

Finishing the trip with a 2-3 record isn’t great, but the way the Cs fought back last night made the result a bit easier to accept. They are playing hard and sticking together. Furthermore, with a better bounce here and a different call there, it might’ve been a 3-2 or 4-1 record on the trip.

If the Celtics stay in Wounded Coyote mode, the wins will come.

And, finally… We’re shocked

Nets evaluated Irvings right shoulder tonight and determined he will miss road trip that includes stops in New York, Cleveland and Boston. https://t.co/MafvDmrcyI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

.@Scalabrine reaction that Kyrie will not be coming to Boston with Nets due to shoulder injury 👀☕ pic.twitter.com/UfJ6AGuvKZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

