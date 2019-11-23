Zach LaVine unhappy about being pulled from game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
No one can question Zach LaVine’s contributions on the offensive end of the floor during games, but his defensive efforts sometimes can be inadequate for the style of play the Bulls run.
That was apparently the case in Friday’s game against the Heat, so Bulls head coach Jim Boylen pulled him during the first quarter of the game. Boylen said he identified what he believed to be multiple defensive mistakes, so LaVine had to spend some early on time on the bench as a result.
And LaVine really wasn’t happy about it.
He did end up playing 29 minutes in the 116-108 loss regardless.
