Bobby Brink X 2 (No Family Conflicts)

Last Friday, prior to UND’s important NCHC series against their arch-rival, the Denver Pioneers, my phone blew up. I was at work and my phone was rattling off of my desk. So, I decided to take a look and see what was causing all this commotion. (Link to Article)

The tweet below was sitting in my @goon48. It was classic Brad Elliott Schlossman. A couple of days earlier, I had texted Schlossman to ask him a question. After a brief exchange of texts, Schlossman asked me a few questions about me and my past. I was thinking, where are you going with this? I found out later. Ha.

4. Family drama? Bobby Brink is Denver’s star freshman and a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. Eric Burton is a UND blogger who goes by the nickname and pen name of ‘Goon’ and often views things through green-and-white lenses. So, things could get interesting in the family this weekend. Burton is Brink’s uncle. Burton, who walked on to college football teams at Upper Iowa and Bemidji State, does not claim to be the source of Brink’s athletic talents.

Here are 10 things to know about this weekend's series, including the family drama it may cause @goon48: https://t.co/1IM4t88WY6 — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) November 15, 2019

Bobby Brink is My Nephew

By now you probably know that my nephew Bobby Orr Brink (Flyers Draft Pick, 34th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft) plays for UND’s heated rival, the Denver Pioneers. Entering the Pioneers series against the WMU Broncos, Brink had been held scoreless in five games. Including a goose egg against UND.

Against the Broncos, Brink had a fabulous weekend, scoring (2g-2a–4pts). Brink picked up a minor penalty in Friday’s game. Below are a couple embedded videos from Saturday’s game. It wouldn’t surprise me if Brink is the NCHC Rookie of the Week. No, I don’t have a vote.

UND Forever

For the record, I was shocked that anyone would question my personal loyalties. I am an alumnus of the University of North Dakota. That’s like asking me if I’d rather see Brad Sweet win a World of Outlaw race over Donny Schatz. I have two degrees from UND. I bleed green and white. I want to see all of the universities’ sports programs be successful. By the way, it’s time to finish Phase II of the HPC. Seriously, Grand Forks, ND, is my home.

When I first arrived at UND in the fall of 1993, Bobby’s dad Andy was a hockey player for the University of Minnesota. In 136 games with the Gophers, Andy scored (20g-47a–67pts). Brink also played on the 1994 USA WJC team with former Fighting Sioux goalie Toby Kvalevog. I don’t know if we will ever see another WJC team with two players from Bemidji.

During Andy’s college career, I got to see quite a few of his games on TV and in person. While I am by no means a Gopher fan, I did enjoy watching Andy play for the Gophers. During the summer of 1997, I got to meet many of Andy’s Gopher teammates at Holly and Andy’s wedding. I have to admit that was a lot of fun.

Finally, you want your family members to do well in life and in sports. The same goes for Bobby. This season, I re-upped my NCHC.TV subscription so I can watch the Pioneers play. When the Hawks are playing at home, I have my iPad next to my laptop in the press box. And if someday he dons the Flyer jersey, I will definitely watch him play.

UNO

This Brink/Pettersen combo is not too shabby #PioneerTogether pic.twitter.com/sQGUoymuyQ — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 24, 2019

