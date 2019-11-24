Dak Prescott snubs head coach Jason Garrett on high-five (Video)

The Cowboys still sit atop the NFC East standings, but the team clearly isn’t playing its best football yet, and it does appear that not everyone is on the same page.

There’s been some interesting body language by players and coaches during games, and Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots in Foxboro produced more of the same.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was disappointed with the offense after a drive ended without points in the first quarter, but head coach Jason Garrett tried to lift his spirits with a high-five. Prescott, however, just ran right by his head coach — leaving the poor guy hanging.

Dak Prescott just ignored Coach Jason Garrett… 😂😂😂#Cowboys

It’s actually not the first time we’ve seen this during a Cowboys game, either. A number of Cowboys players snubbed Garrett on the sideline during the team’s loss to the Jets in Week 6 (which you can watch here).