James Washington stiff-arms defender into oblivion on 79-yard TD (Video)

The Steelers have been looking for a wide receiver to develop opposite No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and James Washington is making his case to be exactly that going forward.

It’s been a rebuilding year for the team’s receiving corps, with veteran superstar Antonio Brown having been traded away, and a number of young players being forced to step up. The Steelers did sign Donte Moncrief in free agency, but the team released him due to issues with drops.

Washington has made some big plays, though, and he made a name for himself in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, when he came through with a clutch highlight-reel play. The Steelers simply could not move the football on offense, trailing 7-3 in the third quarter, when Washington got open over the middle on a vertical route. Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges hit him in stride, and Washington did the rest — stiff-arming Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb into the ground en route to a 79-yard touchdown.

That was also Hodges’ first pass attempt of the game, as he replaced Mason Rudolph, making the play even more impressive.