Look: Dwayne Haskins roasted for missing snap to take selfie with fan

There are so many responsibilities for NFL quarterbacks to handle, which is why only a select few have succeeded at the position, and Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins learned that lesson during Sunday’s game.
Haskins got the first win of his (young) career in the showdown against the Lions at FedEx Field, completing 13-of-29 passes for 156 yards (0 TDs, 1 INT).
He got caught up in all that comes along with playing the quarterback position, though, and it was funny to watch. It happened in the waning seconds of the game, when he went to snap a selfie with a fan in the stands. The problem was that he was supposed to be on the field in “victory” formation, so backup quarterback Case Keenum had to actually enter the game and do it for him.
Twitter roasted Haskins over the mental gaffe.
Here’s what Haskins had to say about it.
Too funny.
