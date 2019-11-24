Look: Dwayne Haskins roasted for missing snap to take selfie with fan

There are so many responsibilities for NFL quarterbacks to handle, which is why only a select few have succeeded at the position, and Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins learned that lesson during Sunday’s game.

Haskins got the first win of his (young) career in the showdown against the Lions at FedEx Field, completing 13-of-29 passes for 156 yards (0 TDs, 1 INT).

He got caught up in all that comes along with playing the quarterback position, though, and it was funny to watch. It happened in the waning seconds of the game, when he went to snap a selfie with a fan in the stands. The problem was that he was supposed to be on the field in “victory” formation, so backup quarterback Case Keenum had to actually enter the game and do it for him.

Dwayne Haskins takes a selfie with fans while Case Keenum has to do the victory formation pic.twitter.com/Y76AL2cquF — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 24, 2019

Twitter roasted Haskins over the mental gaffe.

https://twitter.com/MasterTes/status/1198712869459808256

https://twitter.com/VinceRapisardi/status/1198712678182719496

Could give a crap as to who takes the final knee. When your team hasn't won at home in nearly 400 days, you can let the backup kneel to run the clock out. I want my QB excited to win. Cousins didn't care about the fans. Haskins does! Good for the kid! #HTTR — Ed Sheahin (@NFLPhotoGuy) November 25, 2019

Here’s what Haskins had to say about it.

Dwayne Haskins explains he thought the game was over when he missed the final snap. “I was so hype” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 24, 2019

Too funny.