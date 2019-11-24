Look: Redskins fans perfectly organize 'Sell the team' message in stands

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Times are hard for football fans in the Washington D.C. area, as the Redskins have been awful this season, with no signs of improvement in the future.

That’s why fans are beginning to replicate the behavior of Knicks fans — pushing the “Sell the team” message in public whenever possible, especially at team-centric events.

But what they did during Sunday’s game against the Lions really takes the cake. Check out how they perfectly organized spelling out “Sell the team” in the stands at FedEx Field using dayglow t-shirts.

https://twitter.com/PardonMyTake/status/119866475189676032

Team owner Dan Snyder must’ve loved seeing that — on gameday no less.