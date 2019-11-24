Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Player Review: Marcus Stroman

2019 Stats:

Major Leagues (Toronto Blue Jays): 21 Starts, 124.2 Innings Pitched, 6-11 Won-Loss Record, 2.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 99:35 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues (New York Mets): 11 Starts, 59.2 Innings Pitched, 4-2 Won-Loss Record, 3.77 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 60:23 K:BB Ratio

Story: Marcus Stroman began the 2019 season with the only organization he had ever known, the Toronto Blue Jays. While the year was tough for Toronto, Stroman pitched very well, earning a trip to the All Star Game and making himself a big time trade chip in a weak starting pitching market. While most experts expected Stroman to end up with the New York Yankees, the Mets jumped the line and made a play for the righty, dealing prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson to Toronto for Stroman. The deal gave the Mets a super rotation, but Stroman struggled a bit to adjust to pitching in the National League for the first time. Stroman appeared to get in sync in September, going 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA down the stretch to help the Mets stay in the playoff hunt until the season’s final week.

Grade: B-

Stroman didn’t get to do a ton with the Mets, but his acquisition was more about 2020 in the long run.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Fourth and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Third Starter

The Mets acquired Stroman to serve as their replacement for Zack Wheeler, who was allowed to hit free agency after declining the qualifying offer. Stroman himself is entering a contract year, so it will be interesting to see if the Mets are interested in signing him long term or if Stroman will go down the Wheeler path as well.

