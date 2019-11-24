Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Zach Lavine

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Zach Lavine

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Zach Lavine

By November 24, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Nov 23, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) works to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Zach LaVine – Chicago (vs Charlotte)

49 points, 17-28 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 1 steals

You go 13-17 from deep, you deserve this honor.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home