NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Zach Lavine

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Zach LaVine – Chicago (vs Charlotte)

49 points, 17-28 FG, 2-2 FT, 13 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 1 steals

You go 13-17 from deep, you deserve this honor.

