Rashaad Penny destroys Eagles defender, rumbles for 59-yard touchdown

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has yet to develop into the every-down, big-play guy the team had hoped he’d become when they drafted him, but he has shown flashes of greatness along the way.

Penny produced arguably the best highlight-reel play of his career thus far during Sunday’s game against the Eagles, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Seahawks were clinging to a 10-3 lead in the fourth quarter at the time, but facing a 1st-and-20 situation. Seattle didn’t go away from the run, though, as other teams have been known to do, with Penny bursting through a hole — into the second level of the defense.

Penny was then off to the races, but was met by cornerback Ronald Darby. No problem, though, as Penny strong-armed him right into the ground, then ran into the end zone for the 59-yard touchdown.

Wow.